US Plans to Reposition 11,900 Military Personnel From Germany - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States plans to withdraw11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday.

"The current EUCOM [European Command] plan repositions approximately 11,900 military personnel from Germany," Esper said during a press conference at the Pentagon.