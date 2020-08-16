UrduPoint.com
US Plans To Restore Sanctions Against Tehran Doomed To Failure - Senior Iranian Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

US Plans to Restore Sanctions Against Tehran Doomed to Failure - Senior Iranian Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Washington's plans to launch the dispute resolution mechanism, which can make it possible to restore sanctions against Tehran, are wrong and doomed to failure, as well as its draft resolution on extending arms embargo, Head of the Iranian Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in a statement that Washington would seek to trigger all UN sanctions on Iran in the coming days. The statement came after the UN Security Council did not adopt on Friday the US-sponsored draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran envisioned by the Iran nuclear deal ahead of its expiration on October 18. The draft was supported only by two members, the United States and the Dominican Republican, while China and Russia voted against and 11 others abstained.

"The United States continues to make mistakes and wants to use the dispute resolution mechanism. In the same manner, as their resolution [on extending the arms embargo] was rejected, they will fail [with launching the mechanism], faced stronger political and legal justifications," Vaezi wrote on Twitter

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US' plans as illegal, adding that Washington understands it will not be able to launch the dispute resolution mechanism, according to the information portal of the Iranian government.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron that Washington had no right to use the mechanism envisioned by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal since the US withdrew from the agreement.

