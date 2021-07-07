US Plans to Restrict Air Travel to Belarus on September 1 - Final Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Biden administration intends to restrict commercial air travel between the United States and Belarus on September 1, the Department of Transportation revealed in a final order.

"This Order was submitted for review under 49 U.S.C. § 41307 on July 2, 2021.

On July 6, 2021, we received notification that the President's designee, under Executive Order 12597 and implementing regulations, did not intend to disapprove the Department's Order," the final order said on Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation said the order will go into effect 61 days after it was submitted for review, July 2, which schedules the measure to go into effect on September 1.