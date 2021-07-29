UrduPoint.com
US Plans to Sanction Iran's Drones, Guided Missiles - Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The Biden administration plans to impose a new package of sanctions against Iran's evolving capabilities for precision-strike drones and guided missiles, despite ongoing negotiations on the nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday, citing unnamed US officials.

The sanctions come in response to growing US concerns over the threat that these weapons increasingly pose to US forces and their allies in the middle East, according to the report.

"Iran's drones are becoming an increasing threat to our allies in the region," a US official said, as cited by the report.

The new sanctions campaign will target Iran's procurement networks, including suppliers of parts used to build drones and guided missiles, in a bid to disrupt Tehran's strike capabilities, US officials said.

The US officials said the new sanctions would be separate from other designations that Washington has offered to lift if Tehran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Earlier in July, WSJ reported that the Biden administration was considering imposing new sanctions on Iran's oil deliveries to China if Tehran decides to withdraw from nuclear talks, the sixth round of which ended on June 20.

