MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US plans to target Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with sanctions are a sign that Washington is lying when saying it is ready to engage in negotiations with Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump approved new US sanctions on Iran to hold Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates responsible for the country's "hostile conduct." US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the United States would impose sanctions on Zarif later this week.

"[The plans] to impose sanctions on the Iranian foreign minister show once again that the US statements on negotiations are false," Rouhani said, as quoted by the presidential press service.