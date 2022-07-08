US Plans to Supply Ukrainians With Military Equipment in Months, Years Ahead - Official

The United States wants Russia to "rethink" its plans to "outlast" the Ukrainians in terms of military supplies because Washington is already thinking about Kiev's military needs in the months and years ahead, a senior US defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The United States wants Russia to "rethink" its plans to "outlast" the Ukrainians in terms of military supplies because Washington is already thinking about Kiev's military needs in the months and years ahead, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"I would say for the Russians to know that the Ukrainians are going to be able to continue the fight because if the Russians think they can outlast the Ukrainians, they need to rethink that because we are already pivoting towards thinking about what the Ukrainians will need in the months and years ahead," the official told a press briefing.