WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The United States wants to take apart Russia's "war machine" by disrupting its defense industry and supply chain, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Monday.

"The next phase of our work will be to take apart Russia's 'war machine' piece by piece by disrupting their military industrial complex and its supply chain," Adeyemo said during a virtual discussion organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.