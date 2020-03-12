US Plans to Test Israeli Iron Dome Missile for Possible Deployment in Iraq - General

The US Army plans to field and test two batteries of the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system later this year for possible deployment in Iraq, but use of the system is not feasible in the near future, the commander of US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler told Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US Army plans to field and test two batteries of the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system later this year for possible deployment in Iraq, but use of the system is not feasible in the near future, the commander of US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler told Congress on Thursday.

Lawmakers on the House Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee pressed Karbler on the feasibility of using the Iron Dome following the death of two Americans and a UK service member at a military base in Iraq during a Wednesday attack by 18 Katyusha rockets.

"Specific to Iron dome, the Army will field its first two batteries at the end of the year. It will take us some time for us to field those and to train up the soldiers on those capabilities before we're certified to be able to deploy it.

So in the near term I would say no, not feasible yet and we'll have to do the assessment after we train up the soldiers on the Iron Dome systems when we get them," Karbler said.

Karbler did not say where the Army plans to test the Iron Dome. He also said that the commander of US forces in the middle East, General Kenneth McKenzie, is currently moving a missile defense system to Iraq but declined to name the system.

Wednesday's rocket attack, reportedly by an Iranian-backed Shia militia in Iraq, was the second strike on US forces in Iraq this year. A January strike left more than 100 US service members with brain injuries.

The US military said three coalition personnel died and 12 were wounded in Wednesday's attack on Camp Taji, Iraq.