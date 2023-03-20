UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Use Islamists In Syria To Kidnap Russian, Iranian Military - Russian Intel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

US Plans to Use Islamists in Syria to Kidnap Russian, Iranian Military - Russian Intel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States plans to form groups of radical Islamists in Syria to destabilize the situation in the country and kidnap Russian and Iranian military, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

The United States continues to use Islamist groups under its control in Syria to undermine the positions of the legitimate government of this country, headed by President Bashar Assad, the SVR said in a statement. Coordination is carried out from the US Al-Tanf military. The most important operations against government forces are planned by intelligence officers and representatives of the US Central Command.

"(Terrorists) were instructed to incite hostilities in the Syrian south-west, in the central part of the country and east of the Euphrates River. For this, it is planned to form several detachments of radicals totaling about 300 people. After special training, they will be involved in attacks on military facilities in Syria and Iran. Part of the terrorists ... are planned to be used in the capital region, including for the abduction of Russian and Iranian military personnel," the SVR added.

More Stories From World

