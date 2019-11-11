US Plans to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty Increase Risk of Nuclear War - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) US plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons and multiply the risks for the whole world Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

According to Patrushev, these plans are part of US broader strategy to abandon its commitments under various strategic agreements, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and from the ABM Treaty, as well as Washington's reluctance to ratify the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty and to work on extending the START Treaty.

"All this negatively affects the predictability of the military-strategic situation and lowers the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, which drastically increases the risks for the whole humanity," Patrushev said in his article Russia's Security in the Modern World published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.