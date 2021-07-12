UrduPoint.com
US Pleased Putin Took Part In Climate Summit, Seeks Predictable Ties With Russia - Kerry

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:31 PM

The United States is very glad that Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the climate summit and is seeking rational and predictable ties with Moscow, US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States is very glad that Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the climate summit and is seeking rational and predictable ties with Moscow, US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Monday.

"Obviously, we have some differences in the relationship between our countries but we were very pleased that President Putin took part in the summit, in the virtual summit in April," Kerry said in Moscow. "And we also share the belief that the summit in Geneva was constructive and important. And as President Biden said very clearly, we are looking for rational and predictable components of that relationship ."

