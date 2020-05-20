UrduPoint.com
US Pleased Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Recovering From COVID-19 - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The US government is glad that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is now recovering from the COVID-19, a senior administration official told Sputnik.

"The United States is pleased to hear that Prime Minister Mishustin is feeling better," the official said on Tuesday.

"Our prayers are with him and all of the Russian people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."

Earlier, Mishustin was discharged from the hospital and is already fulfilling his duties, press secretary Boris Belyakov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mishustin on his recovery from the coronavirus and ability to fully return to work. The prime minister, in turn, thanked the president for his support and kind words.

