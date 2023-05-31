UrduPoint.com

US Pleased That Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks Continued - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 06:33 PM

The United States welcomes the continuation of negotiations between Yerevan and Baku and is hopeful that the planned talks between the parties later this week will resolve the issues, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday

"We are pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued," Miller said.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan's leaders will meet later this week in Chisinau with our European partners, and we hope that will be a productive step to resolving these issues at the negotiating table and not through violence. Aggressive rhetoric can only perpetuate the violence of the past; constructive dialogue�both public and private�can create peace, opportunity, and hope."

Miller added that Washington stands ready to support the efforts of both parties to reach a durable peace agreement.

