UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pleased To Resume Annual Bilateral Consultations With Tajikistan - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Pleased to Resume Annual Bilateral Consultations With Tajikistan - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Washington is pleased to resume annual bilateral consultations with Tajikistan, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday following the meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in the US capital.

 "We are pleased to resume our annual bilateral consultations with Tajikistan," Blinken said, adding that the countries have a lot of work to do across series of important issues, including security, democracy and economy.

Muhriddin added that the US is a reliable partner of Tajikistan in a number of spheres, including Afghanistan and regional security. He noted that in 2022, the US and Tajikistan will celebrate 30 years of bilateral diplomatic partnership.

The meeting comes amid heightened concerns that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan may spiral renewed violence in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, including Tajikistan.

Tajikistan has recently put its armed forces stationed on the border with Afghanistan on high alert amid the deteriorating security situation in the neighboring country. The move came after the Taliban militants attacked a border crossing with Tajikistan, Sher Khan Bandar, in the Kunduz province of northern Afghanistan. The Afghan forces were unable to repel the attack and had to retreat and seek shelter in the neighboring country. The Tajik authorities report a complicated situation at the border, with up to 100 Afghan soldiers being killed, wounded or taken prisoner by the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Prisoner Washington Democracy Alert Tajikistan May Border From

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

2 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

3 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

3 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

1 hour ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

1 hour ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.