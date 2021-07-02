US Pleased to Resume Annual Bilateral Consultations With Tajikistan - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Washington is pleased to resume annual bilateral consultations with Tajikistan, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday following the meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in the US capital.

"We are pleased to resume our annual bilateral consultations with Tajikistan," Blinken said, adding that the countries have a lot of work to do across series of important issues, including security, democracy and economy.

Muhriddin added that the US is a reliable partner of Tajikistan in a number of spheres, including Afghanistan and regional security. He noted that in 2022, the US and Tajikistan will celebrate 30 years of bilateral diplomatic partnership.

The meeting comes amid heightened concerns that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan may spiral renewed violence in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, including Tajikistan.

Tajikistan has recently put its armed forces stationed on the border with Afghanistan on high alert amid the deteriorating security situation in the neighboring country. The move came after the Taliban militants attacked a border crossing with Tajikistan, Sher Khan Bandar, in the Kunduz province of northern Afghanistan. The Afghan forces were unable to repel the attack and had to retreat and seek shelter in the neighboring country. The Tajik authorities report a complicated situation at the border, with up to 100 Afghan soldiers being killed, wounded or taken prisoner by the Taliban.