US Pledges $1.3Bln In Aid For Ukraine To Overhaul Energy Grid, Transport Network

Published June 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United States will spend over $1.3 billion to modernize Ukraine's energy grid and transport infrastructure as well as in support of its anti-corruption efforts and business, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"With the support of the US Congress, we will provide more than $1.

3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine toward that goal," Blinken told a conference in London.

Of that sum, $520 million will go toward the grid overhaul, $657 million toward the modernization of the country's ports, railroads and other transport infrastructure, $100 million toward the fight against corruption and digitalization of customs services, and a further $35 million toward investor insurance in Ukraine.

