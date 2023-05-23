US Pledges $245Mln in Humanitarian Assistance to Sudan, Neighbors - Blinken

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The United States will provide an additional $245 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries that host refugees, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States will provide an additional $245 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries that host refugees, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Last week the United States announced $245 million in additional support to the people of Sudan and neighboring countries experiencing the impacts of the ongoing humanitarian crisis," Blinken said in a statement.

The funds include nearly $143 million from the Department of State's Bureau for Population, Refugee and Migration and $103 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the US Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

The humanitarian assistance aims to respond to the needs of 840,000 internally displaced individuals and another 250,000 who fled Sudan since the beginning of the conflict between the armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

The announcement brings total US aid to Sudan and neighbors South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, and the Central African Republic to almost $880 million in FY 2023, making the country the largest donor in the region, according to the statement.

