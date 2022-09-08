UrduPoint.com

US Pledges $2.8Bln In Additional Military Aid To Ukraine, Neighbors - Blinken

Published September 08, 2022

US Pledges $2.8Bln in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine, Neighbors - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Biden administration will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine and its neighbors, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday while on an announced visit to Kiev.

"I also informed President Zelenskyy that, pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our twentieth drawdown since September 2021 of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine. This $675 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories ̶ equipment that Ukraine's forces have used so effectively for their country's defense," Blinken said in a statement.

In addition, the Biden administration is notifying Congress of "its intent to make a further $2.2 billion available in long-term investments under Foreign Military Financing to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors; including many of our NATO Allies, as well as other regional security partners potentially at risk of future Russian aggression," Blinken continued.

Earlier in the day, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that the $675 million package includes Stinger anti-aircraft systems, armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers, Mi-17 helicopters, body armor, and millions of rounds of small-arms ammunition.

"These announcements will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $15.2 billion since the beginning of this Administration," Blinken said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.

