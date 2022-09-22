UrduPoint.com

US Pledges $376Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Venezuelans - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States will provide almost $376 million in new humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Venezuela as well as to Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States announced today nearly $376 million in new humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans in Venezuela, Venezuelan refugees and migrants, and their generous host communities across the region," Blinken said in a statement, adding that the US took this commitment under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.

The new humanitarian assistance includes more than $181 million through the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and over $194 million through the US Agency for International Development, he added.

Blinken noted that the US is sending this aid to 7 million Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela and to nearly 6.8 million refugees in 17 countries across the region, as well as those who host them.

