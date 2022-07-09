US Pledges $400 Million in New Military Aid for Ukraine - Blinken

The United States has allocated another $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of aid to over $7 billion, and pledged to support Ukraine as long as necessary, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our fifteenth drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine's self-defense since August 2021 of up to $400 million," Blinken said in a statement.

The new package will bring the total amount of US military aid to Ukraine to more than $7.

32 billion since Russia launched its military operation in the country, according to the statement.

"The Ukrainian people continue to courageously defend their nation in the face of Russia's unlawful and unprovoked invasion. The United States salutes their bravery, and we will stand by them as long as it takes," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Blinken announced an additional package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth nearly $368 million, with the amount of humanitarian aid granted to Kiev totaling $1.28 billion.