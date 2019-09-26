US Pledges Additional $119Mln in Humanitarian Support to Venezuela - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States disbursed $119 million in additional humanitarian support to Venezuela, the US State Department has said in a press release.

"On September 25, [US State] Secretary [Mike] Pompeo announced in New York nearly $119 million in additional humanitarian assistance to further demonstrate the United States' commitment and solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the region," the press release issued late on Wednesday read, adding that the assistance included nearly $36 million for life-saving aid inside Venezuela.

The State Department added that the assistance would fund food, water and medical aid for those living in Venezuela and support those who had fled the country.

The statement noted that the additional funds brought the United States' aid to Venezuela to $568 million since the financial year 2017.

Washington also reiterated its support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and the National Assembly he leads.

Venezuela has been facing economic instability for months. The situation worsened when Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president in January, receiving backing from the United States and its allies. Maduro, supported by Russia and China among other states, condemned the move.