UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pledges Additional $119Mln In Humanitarian Support To Venezuela - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:50 AM

US Pledges Additional $119Mln in Humanitarian Support to Venezuela - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States disbursed $119 million in additional humanitarian support to Venezuela, the US State Department has said in a press release.

"On September 25, [US State] Secretary [Mike] Pompeo announced in New York nearly $119 million in additional humanitarian assistance to further demonstrate the United States' commitment and solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the region," the press release issued late on Wednesday read, adding that the assistance included nearly $36 million for life-saving aid inside Venezuela.

The State Department added that the assistance would fund food, water and medical aid for those living in Venezuela and support those who had fled the country.

The statement noted that the additional funds brought the United States' aid to Venezuela to $568 million since the financial year 2017.

Washington also reiterated its support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and the National Assembly he leads.

Venezuela has been facing economic instability for months. The situation worsened when Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president in January, receiving backing from the United States and its allies. Maduro, supported by Russia and China among other states, condemned the move.

Related Topics

National Assembly Water Russia China New York United States Venezuela January September 2017 From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

5 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

6 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

6 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

7 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.