US Pledges Extra $580Mln To Support Multilateral COVID-19 Response, Including WHO

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:45 PM

The United States has allocated an extra $580 million to support the pandemic response of seven multilateral organizations, including the WHO, UNICEF and FAO, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

"The United States is providing an additional $580 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to support seven partners who are working tirelessly in our global fight against COVID-19," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary recalled that the US has shared more than 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to over 110 countries and economies worldwide. The country is also providing $19.

6 billion in health, economic, and humanitarian COVID-19 assistance to other nations.

"This additional $580 million is a significant contribution to turn vaccines into vaccinations; strengthen public health capacity; support communities in need, and provide urgent, life-saving relief," he added.

The funding includes $280 million for the World Health Organization (WHO), $170 million for UNICEF, $75 million for the Pan American Health Organization, $20 million for the United Nations Development Program, $20 million for the United Nations Population Fund, $10 million for the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and $5 million for UN Women.

