Open Menu

US Pledges 'flow' Of Aid To Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 09:20 AM

US pledges 'flow' of aid to Gaza

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The United States on Sunday vowed a continued flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".

The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the latest delivery of food, water and medical supplies was "another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid.

But they need more, much more."

The much-delayed aid began arriving Saturday under a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden with Egyptian and Israeli leaders.

On the ground, the death toll has continued to mount.

Hamas-controlled authorities in Gaza said at least 80 people had been killed and 30 homes destroyed in renewed Israeli strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

An AFP journalist saw the bodies of many children on the bloodied floor of a Gaza hospital morgue.

Distraught families wept as they came to identify the dead and embrace their loved ones for the last time.

"He was a man with no record, nothing to do with the resistance," said Wael Wafi, gazing at the body of his cousin.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Israel Water White House Gaza Man United States Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

51 minutes ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

9 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

12 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

12 hours ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

14 hours ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

14 hours ago

More Stories From World