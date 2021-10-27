UrduPoint.com

US Pledges Not To Hold Assange In High-Security Prison In Colorado - Court Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The United States has provided assurance that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be held in a high-security prison in Colorado, if extradited, if he does not commit any future acts resulting in such a designation, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

"The United States undertakes that, pretrial, Mr.

Assange will not be held at the United States Penitentiary-Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado. If he is convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment, Mr. Assange will not be held at the ADX save that the United States retains the power to designate Mr. Assange to ADX in the event that, after entry of this assurance, he was to commit any future act that then meant he met the test for such designation," the documents read.

