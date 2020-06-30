UrduPoint.com
US Pledges Over $696Mln In Humanitarian Help For Syria At Donors Conference - Jeffrey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

US Pledges Over $696Mln in Humanitarian Help for Syria at Donors Conference - Jeffrey

The United States pledges over $696 million in humanitarian assistance for Syria at the IV Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said on Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United States pledges over $696 million in humanitarian assistance for Syria at the IV Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said on Tuesday.

"Today I have been participating in the joint EU-UN Brussels IV humanitarian assistance to Syria conference virtually. This morning at the conference the United States has pledged more than $696 million in humanitarian assistance for vulnerable and conflict-affected Syrians. This includes over 272 million for humanitarian assistance inside Syria and over 423 million for refugee-hosting countries in the region," Jeffrey said at a press briefing.

