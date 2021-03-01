US Pledges to Provide $191Mln in Additional Aid to Yemen - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will provide nearly $191 million in additional aid to Yemen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday at the UN high-level pledging event

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States will provide nearly $191 million in additional aid to Yemen , US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday at the UN high-level pledging event

"Today, I'm pleased to announce nearly $191 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the United States, bringing our fiscal year 2021 funding up to more than $350 million.

"

Blinken said both Saudi Arabia and Yemen's government are "committed and eager" to find a solution to the conflict in Yemen and called on Yemen's Houthi rebels to match their commitment.