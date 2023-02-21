UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

US Pledges to Provide About $78Bln in Assistance to Ukraine, Overtakes EU - Kiel Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States has overtaken Europe in total assistance to Ukraine, having committed to allocating 73.1 billion Euros ($77.95 billion) to Kiev, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said on Tuesday.

"With additional data now collected (November 21 to January 15), the US again takes the lead. With additional pledges of nearly 37 billion euros in December, the Americans have earmarked a total of just over 73.1 billion euros for Ukraine support. For the EU, the comparable figure is 54.9 billion euros," the institute said in a statement.

The statement noted that the amount of financial and military assistance had increased, while humanitarian pledges remained at similar levels.

At the same time, the statement added that the volume of support for Ukraine was lower than the costs incurred by Western countries during previous conflicts.

"The United States, for example, spent more than 3 times as much per year compared to their expenses in the Afghanistan war after 2001 (measured as percent of GDP). Germany committed more than 3 times as much to Allies in the Gulf War of 1990/91 compared to what it has committed to Ukraine (again measured in percent of GDP)," the statement read.

The institute's data, however, does not take into account tank deliveries announced by European countries and the US earlier in the month.

On Monday, the US Department of Defense said that the total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office.

