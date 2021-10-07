US Pledges to Pursue Anti-Corruption Probes After Pandora Papers Revelations - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The United States pledges to cooperate with its international partners to continue anti-corruption probes following the Pandora papers revelations, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Tobin Bradley said on Thursday.

"Investigations like the Pandora Papers highlight well-known systemic vulnerabilities," Bradley said during a virtual discussion at the International Monetary Fund. "Further investigation is needed to determine the extent to which these activities alleged in the Pandora Papers were illegal."

The Biden administration has pledged to work with partners and allies to address these issues, Bradley, who works in the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said.

"Our administration recognizes that we will only be successful in combating corruption if we work together with international partners," he added.

The United States developed a new anti-corruption strategy, which includes modernizing efforts to fight corruption, curbing illicit finance, holding corrupt actors accountable, and building international partnerships, Bradley noted.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following a two-year investigation, exposed over 35 current and former global leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who reportedly used tax havens and hid real incomes through offshore companies. The dossier contains over 11.9 million confidential documents.