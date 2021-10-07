UrduPoint.com

US Pledges To Pursue Anti-Corruption Probes After Pandora Papers Revelations - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:18 PM

US Pledges to Pursue Anti-Corruption Probes After Pandora Papers Revelations - State Dept.

The United States pledges to cooperate with its international partners to continue anti-corruption probes following the Pandora Papers revelations, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Tobin Bradley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The United States pledges to cooperate with its international partners to continue anti-corruption probes following the Pandora papers revelations, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Tobin Bradley said on Thursday.

"Investigations like the Pandora Papers highlight well-known systemic vulnerabilities," Bradley said during a virtual discussion at the International Monetary Fund. "Further investigation is needed to determine the extent to which these activities alleged in the Pandora Papers were illegal."

The Biden administration has pledged to work with partners and allies to address these issues, Bradley, who works in the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said.

"Our administration recognizes that we will only be successful in combating corruption if we work together with international partners," he added.

The United States developed a new anti-corruption strategy, which includes modernizing efforts to fight corruption, curbing illicit finance, holding corrupt actors accountable, and building international partnerships, Bradley noted.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following a two-year investigation, exposed over 35 current and former global leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who reportedly used tax havens and hid real incomes through offshore companies. The dossier contains over 11.9 million confidential documents.

Related Topics

Corruption United States Million Pandora Papers

Recent Stories

UAE announces Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiativ ..

UAE announces Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative

5 minutes ago
 NATO's Accusations Against Russian Diplomats of 'H ..

NATO's Accusations Against Russian Diplomats of 'Hostile Activities' Groundless ..

1 minute ago
 Japan Did Not Declare Tsunami Warning After Earthq ..

Japan Did Not Declare Tsunami Warning After Earthquake - Meteorological Agency

1 minute ago
 Russia Calls on UK Not to Provoke Cyber Arms Race ..

Russia Calls on UK Not to Provoke Cyber Arms Race - Foreign Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund opens up dedicated SME network to dri ..

Khalifa Fund opens up dedicated SME network to drive further productivity in Abu ..

20 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kiev Should Comply With Terms of Gas Trans ..

Moscow, Kiev Should Comply With Terms of Gas Transit Agreement - French Foreign ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.