US Pledges to Respond to Any Attacks on Its Nationals After Iran Sanctioned 51 Americans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The United States will respond to any hostile actions targeting any of its nationals, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, after Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

"Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 52 Americans.

They do so as Iran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world," Sullivan said in a statement published by the White House.

"We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran. Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences," he went on.