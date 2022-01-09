UrduPoint.com

US Pledges To Respond To Any Attacks On Its Nationals After Iran Sanctioned 51 Americans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 09:50 PM

US Pledges to Respond to Any Attacks on Its Nationals After Iran Sanctioned 51 Americans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The United States will respond to any hostile actions targeting any of its nationals, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, after Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

"Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 52 Americans.

They do so as Iran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world," Sullivan said in a statement published by the White House.

"We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran. Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences," he went on.

Related Topics

Attack World Iran White House Tehran United States Middle East Sunday Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

14 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

21 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

22 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

22 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.