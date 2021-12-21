UrduPoint.com

US PMC Preparing Provocation With Chemicals In Ukraine - Russian Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US private military companies (PMC) located in the Donetsk region are preparing a provocation with chemical components in eastern Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Tanks with unidentified chemical components have been delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations," Shoigu said an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the ministry, there are about 120 employees of US PMCs training Ukrainian special forces in the Donetsk region.

