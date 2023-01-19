US Poised for 1st Transfers of Seized Russian Assets to Aid Kiev - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US Justice Department's KleptoCapture Task Force will start the first transfers of forfeited assets of Russian businessmen to the State Department in the coming weeks and months for the purpose of providing aid to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, director of KleptoCapture Andrew Adams said on Thursday.

"(The adoption of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023) makes me hopeful that we will start to see the first transfers from Justice to the State Department occurring in the coming weeks and months, as the first final orders of forfeiture are obtained with respect to certain assets to be cleared," Adams said during a Hudson Institute discussion.

Adams noted, however, that the amounts of the first transfers are "minuscule" compared to the cost of the damage inflicted by Russia on Ukraine.

At the same time, Adams does not believe that the act passed by Congress in the closing days of 2022 is a "silver bullet" in terms of getting all forfeited funds transferred to the State Department since it doesn't provide a clear mechanism for it and says nothing about forfeitures tied to export control violations.

KleptoCapture investigators continue to uncover illegal evasion of Russia-related sanctions, while US foreign partners continue to strengthen their criminal sanctions regimes that in turn expand the ability to project American seizures abroad, Adams added.

In March, the Justice Department launched the KleptoCapture Task Force to trace and seize assets of Russian businessmen in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.