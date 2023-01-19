UrduPoint.com

US Poised For 'extraordinary Measures' As Debt Limit Looms

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The US Treasury could start taking "extraordinary measures" Thursday to prevent a default on government debt, as Congress heads towards a high-stakes clash between Democrats and Republicans over raising the borrowing limit.

The measures can help reduce the amount of outstanding debt subject to the limit, currently set at $31.4 trillion, and they would start when the ceiling is breached.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter last week that the limit is expected to be reached on Thursday, but the tools would only help for a limited time -- likely not longer than six months.

"It is therefore critical that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit," Yellen said to Congressional leadership.

"Failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability."A default would harm US credibility, and JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon cautioned Thursday that "we should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government.""That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," he said in an interview with CNBC.

