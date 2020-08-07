US Poised to Sanction Chinese Officials in Hong Kong Including Carrie Lam - Bloomberg

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Trump administration is poised to impose sanctions on Chinese officials and their allies in Hong Kong who participated in the "curtailing" of political freedoms in the territory, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing three unnamed sources.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to be included on the new sanctions list, which is set to be unveiled as soon as Friday, the report said. The sanctions will also target Communist Party officials, according to the report.