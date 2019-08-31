(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Poland will sign a deceleration on 5G network design to ensure a secure and vibrant telecommunications ecosystem during US Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Warsaw, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States and Poland will sign a deceleration on 5G network design to ensure a secure and vibrant telecommunications ecosystem during US Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Warsaw, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

"We may be able to announce in the next day or two, [the development of] a common approach to 5G network security between our two countries to ensure a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem," the official said during a press call. "This is at the top of our list."

The official explained that the declaration will be a follow up to the product proposal that was developed at the Prague 5G Security Conference earlier this year.

"We're really talking about supply chain security," the official said. "There are a number of suppliers that have links to hostile governments that... [are] quite concerning."

The official noted the declaration will not identify a specific company given that there many companies of concern when it comes to 5G security.

The United States accuses Chinese telecommunications company Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence and using their equipment for illegal surveillance purposes.

The United States has also launched a campaign for other countries to give up using Huawei equipment and infrastructure for the new generation of 5G networks.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization. A temporary exemption was obtained by Google to supply the Chinese tech giant with an OC Android software update, but the exemption expired on August 19.

Huawei has rejected the allegations put for by the United States, saying the restrictions could affect the company's ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the world.

The Huawei ban comes in the wake of the trade war between the United States and China over the past year. The two countries have exchanged several rounds of tariffs on imports worth billions of dollars and have so far not overcome their differences in trade talks.