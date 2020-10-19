US-Poland Deal on Civil Nuclear Power to Go Into Force Upon Exchanging Diplomatic Notes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The first US-Polish agreement to cooperate on developing Poland's civil nuclear power program will go into force when the two nations exchange diplomatic notes informing the other that all necessary requirements have been completed, a US Department of Energy said a release on Monday.

"Today, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Poland's Secretary of State for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski discussed the signing of the first Intergovernmental Agreement to cooperate on the development of Poland's civil nuclear power program," the release said. "It will become effective upon the exchange of diplomatic notes between both countries informing each other that they have completed all applicable requirements for its entry into force.

"

The Energy Department said the 30-year agreement is the first one of its kind and delivers on the President Donald Trump's promise to strengthen the US-Polish strategic energy partnership and expand Poland's energy mix.

"The agreement provides that over the next 18 months, the United States and Poland will work together on a report delivering a design for implementing Poland's nuclear power program, as well as potential financing arrangements," the release said.

The Energy Department pointed out that the agreement will serve as the foundation for the United States' long-term involvement with Poland as well as for the Polish government taking a final decision on accelerating the construction of nuclear power plants.