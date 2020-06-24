UrduPoint.com
US, Poland Finalizing Agreement On Defense Cooperation - Senior Administration Official

US, Poland Finalizing Agreement on Defense Cooperation - Senior Administration Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States and Poland are finalizing their work on a bilateral strategic defense cooperation agreement, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are working closely with our Polish colleagues on a strategic defense cooperation agreement," the official said, adding that both sides are currently focused on final details of the document.

Another official said the two countries have more than 100 active military initiatives with a total value of over $15 billion.

Poland, the official added, is part of the F-35 fighter program and has acquired PATRIOT missile defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket systems.

These modernization projects will allow Warsaw to strengthen its capability and be a "very strong partner" to the US bilaterally and within NATO, the official added.

US President Donald Trump will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington, DC on June 24. The White House announced earlier that both leaders will discuss defense and energy cooperation.

More Stories From World

