US, Poland Form Joint Cybersecurity Defenses For Military Units - European Command

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:55 PM

A new cybersecurity partnership between the United States and Poland will synchronize military-to-military cooperation to defeat hackers, US European Command (EUROCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) A new cybersecurity partnership between the United States and Poland will synchronize military-to-military cooperation to defeat hackers, US European Command (EUROCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Under this framework, activities will focus on information exchange in areas of cybersecurity, training, education and promoting a collective cyber defense posture," the release said.

US and Polish forces will also work together to develop capabilities on coordinated defensive cyberspace operations, the release added.

An agreement formalizing the partnership was signed on Wednesday by EUROCOM's Joint Cyber Center Director, Brig. Gen. Maria Biank and Brig. Gen. Karol Molenda, who represented Poland's Ministry of National Defense.

The two nations recently agreed to establish a US military base in Poland.

