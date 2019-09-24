US, Poland Sign Joint Declaration On Advancing Defense Cooperation - Trump
Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:00 AM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States and Poland signed a joint declaration on advancing defense cooperation, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
"We are signing a joint declaration [on] advancing defense cooperation with Poland and the United States," Trump said at a signing ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York.