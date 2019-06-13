US, Poland Sign LNG, Civil Nuclear Cooperation Deals - Trump

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States and Poland signed an agreement to supply 2 billion cubic meters of American liquid natural gas (LNG) to European countries, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a joint press conference at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"Today, our nations just signed a contract for an additional 2 billion cubic meters [of LNG] worth approximately $8 billion," Trump said.

Trump also expressed Washington's support for Poland's Baltic Pipe project, saying it would "help European countries diversify energy sources."

He also said the two countries signed a bilateral agreement on civil nuclear cooperation.