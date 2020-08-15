US, Poland Sign Military Cooperation Agreement Strengthening US Army Presence in Country

The United States and Poland have signed an agreement on military cooperation aimed at enhancing the US presence in the European country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from Warsaw

The US side was presented by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak represented Poland.

Under the agreement, Washington will send additional 1,000 troops to Poland and redeploy the command of the fifth corps of the US ground forces to the republic.

The agreement is a continuation of the declaration by the Polish and US leaders, Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump, on strengthening the presence of the US military in Poland, signed last year in Washington.