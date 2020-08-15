UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Poland Sign Military Cooperation Agreement Strengthening US Army Presence In Country

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:34 PM

US, Poland Sign Military Cooperation Agreement Strengthening US Army Presence in Country

The United States and Poland have signed an agreement on military cooperation aimed at enhancing the US presence in the European country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The United States and Poland have signed an agreement on military cooperation aimed at enhancing the US presence in the European country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from Warsaw.

The US side was presented by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak represented Poland.

Under the agreement, Washington will send additional 1,000 troops to Poland and redeploy the command of the fifth corps of the US ground forces to the republic.

The agreement is a continuation of the declaration by the Polish and US leaders, Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump, on strengthening the presence of the US military in Poland, signed last year in Washington.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Warsaw Poland United States From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association concludes World ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cas ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasef ..

1 minute ago

Two Taliban Members Planning to Send Mine Killed i ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Vows to Visit Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant ..

1 minute ago

PHA to collect tree record through site mapping

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.