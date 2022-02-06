US-Poland Strategic Dialogue Addresses European Security Challenges - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The United States and Poland have held a bilateral strategic dialogue in Washington, reaffirming their commitment to enhance cooperation in different areas, including in what concerns European security, the US State Department informs.

The US-Poland Strategic Dialogue was held on Friday and included consultations between Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department said on Saturday.

"This Strategic Dialogue comes at a critical time. It demonstrates the strength and importance of the bilateral relationship as the United States and Poland focus on the security challenges on the Eastern Flank of NATO due to Russian aggression. U.S.-Polish cooperation addresses our shared goals of ensuring security and supporting the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people as well as the objective of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

According to the release, the US-Poland Strategic Dialogue also covered cooperation within the framework of Three Seas Initiative and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"The United States and Poland consulted on the importance of Poland's leadership in the OSCE in reaching diplomatic resolutions to regional conflicts.

Both parties expressed firm dedication to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and committed to coordinating to deter any further Russian aggression," the State Department said.

Earlier this week, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the US will temporarily deploy additional forces to Europe amid escalating tensions with Russia. The deployment includes 1,700 soldiers to be sent to Poland. The first group of American soldiers arrived in Poland on Saturday, while the frontline team arrived on Friday.

Also on Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would provide Kiev with light mortars, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, drones and ammunition next week.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Russia has also expressed concerns over the ongoing Western military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the southeast (Donbas).