US Police Announce Arrest of Suspect in Killing of Officer During Monday Chase - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Police captured a suspect in Monday's killing of a US officer following a traffic stop after finding the suspect hiding on a rooftop near the scene, the Bothell Police Department in the state of Washington announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"UPDATE: Subject suspected of fatally shooting Bothell Police Officer has been taken into custody without incident. Subject was located hiding on a rooftop near the scene," the Bothell Police Department said via Twitter.

Police have yet to identify the suspect, who is accused of leading officers on a deadly chase Monday night following a traffic stop, in which the accused opened fire, killing one officer and wounded another, the Bothell Police Department said.

During the search, which involved multiple K-9 units and a helicopter, police warned local residents to stay home, lock their doors and report anything suspicious, local media reported.

Bothell is a suburb of Seattle, the site of protests against police that turned violent last month with the burning of a police station and takeover of a neighborhood where police were banned from entering for nearly a month until a series of shootings prompted law-enforcement to end the occupation.