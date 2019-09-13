US Police Arrest Activists in Texas Who Dangled From Bridge For 14 Hours - Greenpeace

Authorities detained all 22 activists who suspended themselves from a bridge over the Houston Shipping Channel in the state of Texas to protest the use of fossil fuels, Greenpeace announced in a Twitter message on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Authorities detained all 22 activists who suspended themselves from a bridge over the Houston Shipping Channel in the state of Texas to protest the use of fossil fuels, Greenpeace announced in a Twitter message on Friday.

"All the activists are down and in police custody," the tweet attributed to spokeswoman Adrienne Maree Brown said.

"Thanks everyone for your support and we'll leave you with this! 'Our radical imagination is a tool for decolonization, for reclaiming our right to shape our lived reality.'"

The protest involved 22 protesters who rappelled from a bridge Thursday and remained suspending for more than 14 hours.

The the protest against the use of fossil fuels was timed to coincide with a nationally televised debate between rival candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.