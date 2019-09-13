UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Arrest Activists In Texas Who Dangled From Bridge For 14 Hours - Greenpeace

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:25 PM

US Police Arrest Activists in Texas Who Dangled From Bridge For 14 Hours - Greenpeace

Authorities detained all 22 activists who suspended themselves from a bridge over the Houston Shipping Channel in the state of Texas to protest the use of fossil fuels, Greenpeace announced in a Twitter message on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Authorities detained all 22 activists who suspended themselves from a bridge over the Houston Shipping Channel in the state of Texas to protest the use of fossil fuels, Greenpeace announced in a Twitter message on Friday.

"All the activists are down and in police custody," the tweet attributed to spokeswoman Adrienne Maree Brown said.

"Thanks everyone for your support and we'll leave you with this! 'Our radical imagination is a tool for decolonization, for reclaiming our right to shape our lived reality.'"

The protest involved 22 protesters who rappelled from a bridge Thursday and remained suspending for more than 14 hours.

The the protest against the use of fossil fuels was timed to coincide with a nationally televised debate between rival candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Related Topics

Protest Police Twitter Houston All From

Recent Stories

Workers’ lives not a dispensable commodity

5 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained Pakistan captain; Babar Az ..

20 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

37 minutes ago

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

1 hour ago

President Ajk Thanks Eu Parliament For Holding For ..

1 hour ago

Despite the UNSC resolutions, the plebiscite could ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.