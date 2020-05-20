US Police Arrest Man for Shooting Cafe Cook Over Face Mask Quarrel - Reports

Police in the US state of Colorado have arrested a man on a charge of attempted first-degree murder after he shot a cook in a local Waffle House diner when denied service over not wearing a face mask, local media reported on Wednesday

The incident took place in the Aurora suburb of the Colorado capital of Denver.

According to KDVR, citing the arrest affidavit, the story was unfolding for several days last week.

The assailant, 27-year-old Kelvin Watson, reportedly tried to order takeout from Aurora Waffle House late last Thursday, but was told that he could not order unless he had a face mask on. He returned shortly later, this time with a mask that he was not wearing, and was again turned away by the cook. According to the affidavit, as cited by KDVR, police were told that Watson pulled out a small gun and placed it on the counter, then told the cook he could "blow your brains out.

"

He allegedly returned the following night, on Friday, and was denied service for the third time. According to the report, he slapped the cook in the face before opening fire. The cook was cited as saying that he began running toward the back of the diner, while trying to call 911. According to the court documents, as cited in the report, he was shot in his chest or abdomen outside the diner and taken to a hospital.

Watson was at large for the next two days before police arrested him on Monday. He was reportedly charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Waffle House released a statement to say that the cook was discharged from the hospital to continue recoveries at home.

The broadcaster also said that wearing masks or face coverings in public places was not a legal requirement in the City of Aurora.