US Police Arrest Six People Who Changed Landmark Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Law enforcement officers in the US have placed in custody six people who have changed the legendary Hollywood sign in Los Angeles in a bid to raise awareness for breast cancer, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported, citing police sources.

The security forces apprehended five men and one woman who were filmed by video surveillance while changing the sign situated on Mount Lee so that it would be read as "Hollyboob." They were taken into police custody after it moved down the hill.

The arrested group was indicted with a misdemeanor and then freed, the police source said, adding that the incident is not considered as an act of vandalism because the sign was not damaged.

The sign was created in 1923 as an advertisement but then became a recognized landmark in US cinematography and popular culture.