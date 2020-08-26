US Police Arrest Teenage Suspect in Kenosha Shooting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US law enforcement officers have arrested a teenage suspect in a shooting that left two people killed during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the police department of the town of Antioch announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin," the statement said.

Two people were killed and at least another one seriously injured during the shooting in the Kenosha city of the midwestern US state of Wisconsin amid protests following the police-involved shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.