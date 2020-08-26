UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Arrest Teenage Suspect In Kenosha Shooting - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Police Arrest Teenage Suspect in Kenosha Shooting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US law enforcement officers have arrested a teenage suspect in a shooting that left two people killed during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the police department of the town of Antioch announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin," the statement said.

Two people were killed and at least another one seriously injured during the shooting in the Kenosha city of the midwestern US state of Wisconsin amid protests following the police-involved shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Police Man Antioch From

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

14 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

14 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

32 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

14 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.