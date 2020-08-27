UrduPoint.com
US Police Arrest Teenage Suspect In Kenosha Shooting - Statement

Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

US Police Arrest Teenage Suspect in Kenosha Shooting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Law enforcement officers have arrested a teenage suspect in a shooting that left two people killed during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Antioch Police Department in the US state of Illinois announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin," the statement said.

Two people were killed and at least another one seriously injured during the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid riots following the police-involved shooting of African American man Jacob Blake.

The Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and charged him with first degree intentional homicide. Media described the incident as a possible vigilante attack.

Antioch is some 15 miles from Kenosha, which has been engulfed with violent disturbances for three straight nights.

More Stories From World

