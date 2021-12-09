US Police Arrest Two Suspects in Huge California Wildfire Case - Attorney

Two people were arrested on suspicion of committing arson that triggered the Caldor, believed to be the 15th largest wildfire in California history, El Dorado County District Attorney said on Thursday

The Caldor fire started on August 14, spreading rapidly to cover about 347 square miles. On September 12, US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of California. More than 53,000 residents in the vicinity to Lake Tahoe were instructed to evacuate.

"David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested pursuant to Ramey warrants.

A father and son are now under arrest, accused of reckless arson in connection with the Caldor Fire," the attorney said in a statement on Facebook.

The statement also said that the two men were accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, provoking burning of inhabited properties and ensued the great injury to multiple victims.

A Ramey warrant is an arrest warrant issued by a judge or magistrate before the prosecutor has filed formal charges.