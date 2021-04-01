UrduPoint.com
US Police Briefly Evacuate Offices On Capitol Hill Over Suspicious Package - Reports

Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:28 AM

US Police Briefly Evacuate Offices on Capitol Hill Over Suspicious Package - Reports

US police briefly evacuated a congressional office building in the Capitol complex after a suspicious package was found near a meeting room, multiple reporters said via Twitter on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) US police briefly evacuated a congressional office building in the Capitol complex after a suspicious package was found near a meeting room, multiple reporters said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"The USCP has cleared the incident with the Suspicious Package located inside the Rayburn House Office Building outside of room 2043. The area has reopened and any associated door closures will clear momentarily. USCP is continuing to investigate," an NBC reporter quoted the US Capitol Police as saying.

The package was found outside of a ground-floor level meeting room of the Rayburn House Office Building, an NBC news reporter said via Twitter.

