US Police Chief Killed In Small Plane Crash In Florida's Marion County - Sheriff's Office

Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:48 PM

US Police Chief Killed in Small Plane Crash in Florida's Marion County - Sheriff's Office

Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department chief in the United States', was killed in a single-engine plane crash in the Marion county, the local sheriff's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department chief in the United States', was killed in a single-engine plane crash in the Marion county, the local sheriff's office said.

The incident took place on Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. local time (15:30 GMT) when a small private jet, manned by Graham, who had recently obtained his pilot's license, crashed near the city of Dunnellon.

When a rescue team arrived at the scene, the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, had already died.

"We were then shocked and grief-stricken to learn that the pilot was my good friend and mentor, Chief Greg Graham, Chief of the Ocala Police Department. I had the privilege of serving with Chief Graham as he devoted over 30 years of his life to law enforcement," the office wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff's office also that the cause of the crash was yet to be established, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

More Stories From World

