US Police Declare Riot at Protest Near Multnomah County Building in Portland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Sheriff's Office of the US Oregon state's Multnomah County said on Wednesday that the Portland Police have declared a riot at an anti-racism protest near the Multnomah County Building after the building was vandalized.

"@PortlandPolice has declared the gathering near the Multnomah Building a riot after individuals vandalized, repeatedly smashed first floor windows with rocks and threw burning material into an office," the office wrote on Twitter.

Local media reported that protesters gathered in Colonel Summers Park on Tuesday evening, marking the 83rd consecutive night of rallies in Portland, to march to the Multnomah County Building.

The march was peaceful for about an hour, but after protesters arrived at the destination, they started to lit fires in dumpsters and brake windows.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland protests have since evolved into a nightly battle against the Federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.